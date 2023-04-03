JOPLIN, Mo. — Arvest Bank’s annual Million Meals Campaign” is underway.

From now through May 27th, it’s collecting money, which will then go to local food banks.

Last year, enough was collected to provide 1.9 million meals.

“One dollar equals five meals for a lot of the food partners. And that’s even with inflation and the rising cost of everything. We keep saying a dollar equals five meals well with inflation and all of that, does this still hold true? And it actually does, so that one dollar does make a difference,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

Donations can be made at bank locations, by phone, or through the Arvest Bank app.