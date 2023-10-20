JOPLIN, Mo. — Representatives from numerous Joplin businesses are getting a better look at the city’s economy.

It was all thanks to a special bus tour, today (Friday).

The “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce” partnered with “MoKan Partnership,” “Liberty Utilities,” and “KCU-Joplin” for the annual “Economic Growth Tour.”

Stops included the new dental school, downtown housing and business development projects, and various other projects.

35 people were part of today’s tour, all getting a behind-the-scenes look at what’s been accomplished over the past year and what’s in the works.

“They’re just people that want to know what’s happening in the community. So when you get to introduce folks to the things that maybe they weren’t aware of, that’s really exciting and it just creates a lot of momentum and positive goodwill towards the community,” said Travis Stephens, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

“We deal with new industry that is moving, want to invest in our expansion, what the qualities of Joplin are. So this tour is very helpful for my company too to be able to relate those kinds of benefits of Joplin to our clients,” said David Glenn, The Glenn Group Commercial Real Estate Owner.

Those interested in learning more about Joplin’s economic development or how they can be part of the next “Economic Growth Tour” can do so on the chamber’s website, here.