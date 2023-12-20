JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds and hundreds of toys are now in the hands of some area families in need.

Wednesday was an Angel Tree distribution day for the Jasper-Newton County Salvation Army, and the line was long outside of the nonprofit’s location in Joplin.

Inside those large bags were toys for children. Qualified families also received food boxes. Officials said more than 1,400 kids are receiving gifts this year as a result of the community’s generosity.

“Different families adopt, take Angel Tree tags for different reasons. You know, they may have received them when they were a kid. They now want to do it for other children. And it’s just a, is really to neat to see the generosity of the community, and, and just the outpouring of, of, of gifts. And for us, at the Salvation Army, it’s to bring hope,” said Capt. Deb Middendorp, Salvation Army.

“Spider-Man” was there Wednesday to help with that hope. Officials said the number of tree tags this year was nearly double the amount from last year.