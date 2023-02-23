JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historic structures in downtown Joplin are getting a new lease of life.

Olivia Apartments

A development company called Blue Haven Homes owns both the Olivia Apartment building as well as the old downtown Joplin Family Y. They have hired Jeff Neal construction to work on both structures.

The Olivia was badly damaged by fire back in December of 2020. After putting a new roof on the building some time ago, new windows have been installed, and the outside of the building has been re-tuck pointed.

Greg Huff is a consultant with Neal Construction, and said much of the woodwork inside that wasn’t destroyed in the fire is getting repurposed whenever possible.

“At this moment, we are working on disassembling and getting all of the French doors that were exposed on the outside, we’re are cleaning them, scrapping them down, reprofiling them, putting them back together so as close to as they were first built,” said Huff. “We are looking at stabilizing the stairway so it can be taken back apart and salvaged and put back together.”

Huff added the current timeline is to have the building finished and ready for occupancy in about two years from now.

Old downtown Family Y

A few blocks away, demolition work continues inside the old Family Y building on 5th & and Wall St. A spokesperson said that process is expected to go for six to eight more weeks before any new construction work starts. That facility will also be turned into an apartment complex.

Blue Haven Homes bought the century old structure for $450,000 and will spend up to $6 million to repurpose the building.

We’ll have the full story tonight on KSNF, Channel 16.