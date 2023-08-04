JOPLIN, Mo. — “They don’t build them like they used to” is a phrase that perfectly describes two of the most historic homes in Southwest Missouri. See inside these works of art that are coming back to life.

“And it will be a time capsule where people can understand what the 1890s were about. Instead of looking at a photograph, you’ll actually be able to go in and see what life was like, obviously for very wealthy people,” said Brad Belk, Joplin Historical Neighborhood.

Work continues on the Charles Schifferdecker Home and Carriage House – and Edward Zelleken Home and Garage, bringing life back into two of the city’s most historic properties.

Belk, the project’s Preservation Director and Curator and can’t wait to show it all off to visitors.

The project started in 2018 and was purchased by David and Debra Humphreys, the owners of TAMKO Building Projects. Their trust is funding what will soon be living history museums of the 1893 structures.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” said Belk.

Belk said that outside work, including the paving and landscaping of the property, is mostly finished. So, what’s taken so long, especially with the Schifferdecker House? Much of it had to be completely rebuilt after a deadly fire in 1991 that claimed the lives of Bill and Gertrude Freeman.

“Mr. Schifferdecker and Mr. Zelleken were some of the wealthiest people in Jasper County, and so they had houses that reflected their wealth.”

The hope is to open up both homes and adjoining buildings to visitors by this time next year.