JOPLIN, Mo. — A project that has long been in the works is clearing another hurdle.

On Tuesday, Joplin’s City Council will sign an agreement with the East Town Dreams District making Hope Park a reality.

The project – first presented to the city in 2018 – will turn a parking lot into a playground for children in the neighborhood near Joe Becker Stadium.

Once it’s built, Hope Park will be managed by the city’s Parks and Rec Department.

East Town Dreams District is a nonprofit group whose goal is to revitalize the historically black neighborhoods of East Town.

And the signing of this agreement comes on the heels of the Juneteenth holiday celebrations.

Organizers of the group say the vision is to connect East Town with the rest of Joplin and make it viable and sustainable.