JOPLIN, Mo. — A local medical clinic is asking for the public’s help in finding whoever broke into the facility and took prescription drugs.

Gardner Express Care released this (above) surveillance video and is also offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

According to clinic officials, around seven o’clock Christmas Eve morning, someone smashed one of the store’s windows (below), got inside, and took medicine.

The clinic is warning people to be on the lookout for anyone who might try to sell prescription medication illegally.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.