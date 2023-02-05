JOPLIN, Mo. — There were some “record” levels of creativity in Joplin, Sunday

Bookhouse Cinema hosted the “Creative Side” group, for some album painting.

“Creative Side” owner Morgan Strait has been guiding classes through different art projects for about three years now.

She let her class choose a record and paint it — with “chalk paint”.

Strait is there to recommend certain paint brushes for a desired texture or stroke, or to even suggest a color to help bring out certain details.

Attendees painted designs like a starry night sky full of planets, or even a sleeping sloth.

“It makes a fun medium that you don’t think of. And it repurposes things, so that way you don’t have dusty albums sitting somewhere. You just have a new art for your wall,” said Morgan Strait, Owner, “Creative Side”.

And if you missed today’s activity, “Creative Side” has more painting opportunities to come.

