JOPLIN, Mo. — A program on the Missouri Southern State University campus will be bigger as it enters its 2nd academic year.

“Did engineering for a few years, now I’m pre-med,” said Matthew Madole, MSSU student.

Missouri Southern student Matthew Madole is on track for a career in healthcare.

Graduating high school in Joplin – MSSU is a good pick for him.

“Kind of in your back pocket. Turns out to be a pretty good place to be in the pre-med track,” said Madole.

Matthew went straight from high school to college.

But that doesn’t work for every student, and now MSSU is expanding options in its Adult Degree Completion Program.

“Like to develop some corporate partnerships to providing professional development for HR departments or setting up cohorts of employees or degrees or certificates specific to their company. So that’s kind of our goal moving forward,” said Dr. Will Mountz, MSSU Adult Degree Completion Dir.

The Adult Degree Completion Program just wrapped up its first year — with 25 students enrolled.

Dr. Will Mountz, MSSU Adult Degree Completion Dir. “The majority of our students are folks who have some college but no degree. And there’s quite a few of folks like that in our area. And this program has really attracted the attention of those folks. Some life event happened when they were a student or younger. And they pause their education and they came back and they will also graduate fairly soon as well.”

The goal in year two is 50 students — and a few corporate partners.

“We’ve had good response working with them especially companies that offer tuition reimbursement. And your team will also be about promoting programs that we established partnerships that first year. So for example in the psychology department that applied behavior, analysis and certificate within 16 hours you can get it’s really meant for students that want to work with children with autism,” said Mountz.

The Adult Degree Completion Program focuses on finding flexible ways to support often older students who are juggling family and a career with their return to class.