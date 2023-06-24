JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society’s largest animal adoption event of the year took place today (6/23).

The “Ozark Nursery’s Dog Days of Summer” pet adoption event packed the house with potential pet owners all day long.

Recently, the humane society was caring for more than 600 animals, but thanks to many recent adoptions and public events — like the one held today — the number of animals currently at the Joplin Humane Society is now around 400.

As an incentive to continue lowering that number, the shelter offered free adoptions during today’s event. for any animal over the age of four months.

One of those animals that found his forever home today was “Justin, a cat that stayed with his foster family for a few weeks, before the adoption.

“We just feel fortunate that we had already fell in love with this cat, because my daughter has had him for sometime now, so it was fortunate for us that today was adoption day,” said Larry Yarrington, pet parent to his new kitty, “Justin.”

“Getting to make connections with those people and seeing the kind of homes those animals are going to go out in, there’s just no better feeling. When you can take an animal off the street, an animal that doesn’t have a home and get it to that point to get it out and then actually be adopted and become a part of somebody’s family, it’s just, it’s great,” said Joplin Humane Society’s Animal Behavior Manager, Thomas Jay.

Animal adoptions during “Ozark Nursery’s Dog Days of Summer” took place through 7:00 p.m. Friday.

If you missed the event, but still want to adopt, the Joplin Humane Society is open seven days as week.

You’ll find more information about the Joplin Humane Society, HERE.