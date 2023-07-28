JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Emergency Communications Department has seen a significant influx of accidental 911 calls.

“Probably 90% of it, it’s going to be an accidental, you know, there’s nothing truly going on there, but it still ties up our resources, because we still have to investigate, call back – all those things,” said Cheryl Konarski, Joplin Emergency Communications Manager.

She’s talking about thousands of 911 hang-up calls. Whether your cell phone in your pocket got moved around too much — or your little one got ahold of it — accidental phone calls happen.

The Joplin Emergency Communications Department has answered more than 4,000 accidental 911 calls in the first 6 months of this year. That’s compared to more than 1,300 during the same time frame a year ago. Each time it happens, though — another emergency resource gets tied up.

“It can tie up multiple departments, multiple responders out there until we can figure out what’s going on and hopefully, the first one on scene can tell us whether there’s anything to it or not, and then we can cancel. But, it can impact multiple consoles in the center, plus multiple agencies and different kinds of responders,” said Konarski.

“In those situations, just like many others, you don’t know what you may be walking in to. You know, somebody who is saying, you know, everything’s okay, but you know, it’s something we’re still going to check out,” said Capt. William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

Our phones make it easy to dial 911 without even realizing it. There are settings you can change on your cell phone to help prevent the unnecessary calls.

“You’re going to go into ’emergency SOS,’ and you’re going to click on that and it’s going to give you your settings. So, same thing, if you want it be able to hold down both sides of the button to dial 911, you’re going to turn that on. If you want to do it with the five button presses, it’s going to have those settings, as well. It’s going to just give you the option to how you want your phone to dial 911, and be able to turn off the things that you don’t want to have activated,” said Konarski.

Both Captain Davis and Cheryl Konarski advise, if you accidentally dial 911 — don’t panic or hang up. Let the operator know you simply made a mistake.