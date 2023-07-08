JOPLIN, Mo. — A team of national volunteers are taking a break from a multi-state bike ride to help out a Joplin veteran.

“It’s a major blessing for me. My mom and dad bought the house back in 1964,” said Robert Dopp, Joplin homeowner.

And that home still has its original siding, which is deteriorating.

It’s a project that Robert Dopp can’t handle on his own.

“I’ve tried to do what I can and I thank God that he was able to provide the needed help. And it’s a worry I won’t have to worry about for a very long time,” said Dopp.

Volunteers from the Fuller Center for Housing are tackling that worry, working with Robert to install a complete set of siding in just one day.

“The task is to help with affordable housing. Affordable housing can be so many things. One, it’s not just building homes, but also providing homes or allowing people to stay in their homes. It’s so much easier to put on a roof or paint a home or do some yard care whatever it needs for people to stay in their homes rather than then them to transition out,” said Neil Mullikis, Fuller Center volunteer.

15 volunteers are working on the site at 19th and Connor, previously approved by the Joplin Fuller Center.

“They’ll do an application process and the homeowner does pay back but they pay it back at 0% interest. And also, they pay back on terms that are there reasonable for them,” said Mullikis.

Joplin and Robert’s house are just one stop for the group.

They’re biking from California to North Carolina – tackling eight more home projects as part of the trip.

“This year we’ve had painted the home or scraped homes and painted the home. We replaced the roof, we did some yard work. We took out an awning and I know some of the future projects are putting in a wheelchair ramp and some other tasks,” said Mullikis.

“This is a major undertaking and I appreciate what they’ve done, what they’re doing, and what they will do in the future,” said Dopp.

You can find out more about the Joplin Fuller Center and how to help on their website, here.