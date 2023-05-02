JOPLIN, Mo. — From fixing cars and trucks to fixing people – it may not seem like a common career path but that isn’t stopping a Joplin med student.

“I never even really thought seriously that I could ever be smart enough to be a doctor. And yet, here I am a few days away from it,” said David Kanarowski, KCU Joplin Student.

David Kanarowski has mixed feelings about graduating from KCU Joplin.

“Excited, yeah. Oh, you’re a little bit nervous because it’s a change,” said Kanarowski.

It’s been a long journey for him, especially when you consider how he started his career on the East Coast.

“I was a mechanic for many years, and I even owned my own shop for quite a while,” said Kanarowski.

He was well into his 30s when he started thinking about a career change.

“One of the things that people think about is like, you know, am I too old to go to medical school and, and honestly, I thought it was at first until I like checked and found out oh, there isn’t really an age limit, you know,” said Kanarowski.

It all worked out, landing Kanarowski at KCU Joplin… where he still makes the occasional repair

He even says that his experience as a mechanic helped with some classes.

“I loved anatomy here. I you know, being having a mechanic background. I just love knowing how things work, you know, and the human body is amazing. It’s like this big biomechanical machine. And there are so many similarities that kind of crossover between cars and people and it’s, it’s uncanny,” said Kanarowski.

In case medical school isn’t enough, along the way he’s also gotten a degree in bioethics and an MBA.

“You hear that analogy of like, how do you eat an elephant you eat it one bite at a time. And it’s kind of the same thing. You know, becoming a doctor is just hard work day after day after day,” said Kanarowski.

He moved from California to Texas for his undergrad degree, Joplin for medical school, and is now heading to West Virginia for his residency.

“I’ve always loved small communities – I plan to always live in one and work in one,” said Kanarowski.

Kanarowski will graduate on Saturday.

From there, he’s got five years in West Virginia for his rural general surgery residency, but he also hopes to volunteer on Mercy ships in the future as well.