JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors.

“This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.

Jennifer Shotwell with Joplin’s Area Agency on Aging says that’s just one factor to consider about Missouri’s senior population.

“What can we do to keep people in their homes longer? What kind of housing needs are we going to need? A lot of these homes will have to be modified. And in-home services and supports are going to be very important, because the longer that we can delay that institutionalization the better,” said Shotwell.

Also transportation, nutrition, and socialization… all part of a larger conversation underway in the state of Missouri. Governor Mike Parsons has created a new “Master Plan on Aging.”

He sees it as a way to quote “reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourian to age with dignity.” A need, says Shotwell, that’s only going to grow.

“We’re talking about preparing for an influx of retired people who aren’t retired yet. So that’s the key right there,” said Shotwell.

The project is underway, building an advisory council.

But Shotwell believes part of the evaluation will be asking residents about their needs both now and in the future.

“To have that reach into the community to get a response. So I would beg people that when they start seeing surveys come out, I’m not sure how they will come out if they will be paper mailed if they will be online. And really we need to hear your voice because this is going to be what we do for the next 10 – 20 years,” said Shotwell.