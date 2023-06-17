JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s future leaders were hard at work today (Saturday), putting what started as an idea into Joplin’s Landreth Park.

That’s because the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Joplin Leadership class is installing its Sound Garden.

These volunteers all have regular day jobs, but they’ve been participating in this class over the last year – learning how the City of Joplin operates in ways like economic development, communication, education, public health, and much more.

As part of their graduation requirements, they must develop a community service project idea and follow through with it.

Joplin’s City Council approved their project at the June 5th meeting.

Their Sound Garden idea focuses on providing safe places for area children and families – all to better the city and its people through leadership roles.

“It is a musical playground where kids with maybe sensory issues can come and play and have a nice, calm, peaceful environment as opposed to a regular playground that might be a little loud sometimes. It’s a place for families to come together and hang out, you know, you’ve got the pickleball courts, you have tons of trails where our goal is for this to become something more,” said Kat Degraff, Arvest Bank, Community Bank Lender.

“We were kind of challenged this year to step it up to another level in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Joplin. And this was our idea, what we came to do, and it’s definitely been a team effort,” said Shawn Patterson, Bug Zero Pest Control Services, Commercial Sales Consultant.

Webb City Florist donated all kinds of greenery to bring plant life to the space.