JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of avid runners gathered at Joplin’s “Cunningham Park” Sunday afternoon to get a sneak peek of this year’s course for the “Joplin Memorial Run.”

This year will offer three different courses, a 5k, a 10k, and a half marathon.

Organizer Jenna Henry says it’s a chance to give the athletes an opportunity to get familiar with the hills and turns of the course before the big race.

The official “Joplin Memorial Run” is scheduled for May 20th.

You can find our coverage from last year’s run here, more than 1,600 runners participated in the event.