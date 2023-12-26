JOPLIN, Mo. — 2024 is less than a week away – and that has a local personal trainer discussing the stigmas associated with New Year’s resolutions.

“Don’t do it because of a resolution, do it because your body needs that, your mind needs that, your spirit needs that,” said Nikki Phillips, Joplin Family YMCA Program Director / Personal Trainer.

You’ve probably been seeing advertisements about joining a gym recently – that’s because, according to “Forbes” — 34-percent of New Year’s resolutions in the U-S, involve losing weight.

Nikki Phillips has been a personal trainer at the “Joplin Family YMCA” for more than a decade.

She says it’s noticeable – how much busier the gym is, this time of the year.

“There is definitely a noticeable increase in gym memberships and when you look at people in the gym, it is kinda hard because we do have families in, as well as our college students coming back in for several weeks but when we get into that February, end of January, February and March, there is definitely an influx of new members,” said Phillips.

But how long do new gym-users usually stick to their resolutions?

“Typically, most of them will get to keep 40-60%, but will taper off when May starts to arrive, April or May, it does,” said Phillips.

Phillips believes this is often because of the pressure resolution-setters put themselves under.

“Don’t do it for, it’s the beginning of the year, everybody does this, it is something that I should do, supposed to do. But, just feel better, do it because you want to just feel better because exercise, moving your body, is medicine. It is medicine without taking a pill,” said Phillips.

Phillips says if your resolution for the year is to get back into the gym – don’t be afraid to take it slow.

With personal trainers and program directors being available to answer any questions.