JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders officially opened a two-mile stretch of 32nd Street that had been closed for nearly two years.

The section of 32nd St. west of Schifferdecker Ave. to S. Black Cat Rd. on the west side of Joplin had been closed for improvements since December of 2021. Those improvements include changing the road from two lanes to three and adding a shared-use path on the side of the road for bicycles and pedestrians.

City leaders said, in the end, it was about meeting capacity needs and improving the safety of the main artery into a growing part of the city.

“Basically it was one of those things where, gosh, anybody could have done it, all we did was shave down the hills and filled in the valleys, and just by doing that it made this road a lot safer,” said Dan Johnson, Director of Public Works, City of Joplin.

This is the biggest item on the list of projects voters approved in a 2014 capital improvements tax question. Johnson said the project finished a little earlier than expected and came in under budget.