JOPLIN, Mo. — For many local schools, fall sports have just kicked off for the season, and administrators, coaches, student-athletes, and their families are already seeing the impacts of a referee shortage. This shortage has been an ongoing issue.

“Every field that you look at now, there’s a shortage in that field for employees. And it’s no different now in the officiating of high school sports and collegiate sports,” said Mike Greninger, Joplin Umpire Association Softball Assigner.

With high school football games already seeing schedule changes due to a lack of referees, we reached out to local officials and high school athletic directors to look for the why behind the shortage, especially in an area so involved in local sports.

“Officials are vital. I mean, you know, you can’t play a game without an official, and we’re blessed that we have very good officials in this area that are picking up the slack and working more games,” said Matt Hiatt, Athletic Director, Joplin Schools.

“I really don’t understand because it’s a great opportunity if you’re a college student; you can’t find a better job than to officiate sports. You know, former players, former coaches, it’s just we need them to step forward so we can continue to have these contests,” said Greninger.

Just this past week, the Joplin High School football team had to reschedule its Friday night home game to the Thursday before because no sports officials were available. It’s an issue sports officials say has been ongoing throughout the past few years.

“And I’ve told people, if this keeps going at the rate it’s going, in five to ten years, you’re going to have to eliminate some sports and games and combine some things if we don’t get other people. You know, like I’ve mentioned, I’ve done it for 38 years, there’s a lot in our association who have done it for that many years and we don’t have very many miles left in us. So, we’ve got to get some younger folks to come out and help,” said Greninger.

Outside of needing younger generations to pick up the torch, both Hiatt and Greninger say part of the problem lies in the behaviors of attending fans.

“The reason that some officials are choosing to get out is the conduct of fans. And so, you know, I understand that high school athletics is an emotional time, but we need all of our fans to remember that they’re there to support and set a proper example for our kids as we look to teach them proper sportsmanship,” said Hiatt.

“Before you yell at that fellow official that’s out there, think about it that if they weren’t out there, your son or daughter might not have an opportunity to compete,” said Greninger.

Hiatt says if you’re interested in becoming a local sports official, reach out to area athletic directors and coaches to help get you started.