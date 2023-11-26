JOPLIN, Mo. — As the holiday weekend wraps up, travelers navigating the roadways and highways are headed back home, after a long trip, for some.

We caught up with travelers at the Missouri Welcome Center at mile marker 2 along I-44 in Joplin.

“I think as long as you don’t hit bad weather, you’re good,” said Jett & Tara, driving back to Kansas City, Missouri.

It’s peak travel season for the holiday months, and many folks we caught up with, on Sunday, are spending the day driving back home – hopefully to get some much-needed rest after the holiday.

Here in the Four State region, the weather was chilly and mostly sunny, with Saturday night providing rain and some snow in the north.

We talked with Thomas Schneider from Toledo, Ohio – who is on his way home after visiting his son and grandkids in Fort Worth, Texas – a 16-hour drive!

“Did have rain yesterday down in Texas, north Texas. And I was worried about coming up here on the north looking at the snow and some of the weather. But it’s been all good,” said Thomas Schneider, driving back to Toledo, Ohio.

He says, though, the drive was worth the food his son welcomed him home with.

“My son made too much. He deep-fried a turkey. Plus, he made an eight-pound ham and then all the fixings,” said Schneider.

And in terms of dangerous drivers out there, folks we spoke with tell us they felt pretty safe.

“We left two days before Thanksgiving. We took our time going down there and taking our time coming back home. It’s been quiet. Open roads. No issues, no wrecks. So no complaints on my end,” said Barry, Nixie & Brookelynn, driving back to Edwards, Missouri.

According to AAA, in 2022, gas in Missouri was around $3.22 per gallon.

Travelers on Sunday report a much better number for this year.

“Gas prices weren’t that bad. I think we paid $2.60 a gallon, the majority of the way,” said Barry, Nixie & Brookelynn.

We also caught up with Jessica Chandler – who has been a custodian for the rest area for five years now.

She tells us, between Wednesday and Sunday, the facility saw up to 600 travelers each day — keeping employees busy.

“I get told a lot how much of a beautiful rest area we have here and how clean we keep it. So that’s a plus. That gives us a thumbs up. Just drive safe on I-44. It’s a dangerous place,” said Jessica Chandler, Missouri Welcome Center Custodian, Joplin Location.

Even though some roads could use more love than others, the Midwest offers both highways and rural roads for travel.

“It’s been pretty great. Some of the roads in Oklahoma were a little bumpier, but other than that, there was a ditch in the one town. Not a whole lot of reckless drivers or anything like that that I could really specifically think of. Pretty good. The gas has been a little weird because we just noticed a few miles back, one gas station was like $3.43, and then the next one was $2.65. And I didn’t really understand one mile apart. A little bizarre, but luckily we got the lower end of that deal,” said Johnny & Delaney Lange, driving back to Central Missouri.

Jett and his mom, Tara, are headed back from Tulsa, where Jett won first place in a bike race.

“It was the biggest bike race in the world,” said Jett & Tara, driving back to Kansas City, Missouri.

With the bike race scheduled close to Thanksgiving, they spent the holiday there before heading back to Kansas City on Sunday.

“I think everything’s been pretty pleasant. We’ve traveled at night on the way here, and then luckily we’re traveling during the day on the way back, so it’s been pretty good,” said Jett & Tara.

If you’re traveling this holiday season – stay safe!