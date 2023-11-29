JOPLIN, Mo. — Most of us don’t like to do chores around the house even though we can — however, that can become more difficult with age.

An area nonprofit is helping seniors with those and other tasks they can’t do for themselves.

“So many people coming to me and saying, can you help me, can you help me,” said Crystal Lowery, Executive Director, Through Grace.

Crystal Lowery, who is speaking to clients of the Carl Junction Senior Center, has been in the home healthcare industry for a long time.

Over the years started noticing that some seniors, who are no longer able to do things around their own house, were falling through the home care cracks.

“It’s a huge need but I think it’s been kind of hidden, I don’t think it’s been seen through a lot of people,” said Lowery.

Namely, seniors whose insurance won’t cover home health care, or who weren’t eligible for Medicaid assistance.

So she decided to do something about it.

“We provide your basic home chores which is cooking, cleaning, vacuuming, mopping, clean the toilet, mop the floors, I know I said that, and then we offer meals, transportation, errands, respite, which is kind of like a caregiver relief,” said Lowery.

So she formed the 501(c)(3) “Through Grace” in 2021, which is housed inside the former Bethel Church in Joplin, and works on a sliding donation scale.

There are currently eight volunteers, but they’d love to have more.

“So we’re always looking for volunteers and we always need help with fundraising, and even, you know, help with coordinating the volunteers stuff like that,” said Lowery.

If you want to learn more about the group to either help a senior that you know or to even make a donation, visit their website, here.