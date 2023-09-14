JOPLIN, Mo. — We were able to get a better feel Wednesday for what a key group of Joplin Police officers go through.

“On call seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said JPD Sgt. Jared Delzell.

Essentially — any time a bad wreck happens in Joplin.

“If they believe that a crash is going to be fatal that a death is going to occur or a serious physical injury would result from that crash,” said Delzell.

The JPD Major Crash Team could spend several hours on one site — collecting statements and recording evidence.

“The main components that the crash team are looking for when they arrive is the scope of the same collection of evidence. We use forensic mapping to come up with a 4D model of the crash scene,” he adds.

Sgt. Jared Delzell describes that as a 3D image from a first-person perspective. The team uses technology like a drone and the FARO system – which is a huge improvement over previous tech according to Delzell.

“Would take us 12 hours to map a crash. This FARO system depending on the size of the scene can take us an hour,” he said.

The FARO system takes hundreds of thousands of images of the wreck.

“We can oftentimes come up with the speed through crash analysis or through reconstruction. Several factors are looked at to include the friction of the roadway, which we would come up with the speed, how much intrusion there was into a vehicle or into a passenger compartment.”

And investigating the scene of the accident is just the beginning. They’ll spend an average of two weeks in the office, working on details like computer modeling and merging fieldwork with other databases.

“We can actually come up with our diagram from the drone through Google or iOS imaging imagery to put this on paper and show what actually happens,” Delzell added.

Finalizing a crash report — and hopefully making drivers think twice about safety.

“I hope that it makes people think, put their seatbelt on, slow down, give themselves some time as they go down the road because these fatal crashes are terribly tragic for friends and for family,” he said.