JOPLIN, Mo. — Crowder College announces plans to open a new multi-million dollar campus in Joplin.

Signing up for Crowder College classes in Joplin will take on a whole new look in 2024.

“The expansion will allow Crowder College to do a lot of things for Newton County, Joplin, and probably even some of the more outlying communities,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder President.

Crowder is buying the vacant Victory Ministries building just south of 32nd Street on Hammons Boulevard.

The project will move classes currently operating out of the Advanced Training and Technology Center – or ATTC – in downtown Joplin.

“When we first started, we had about 48 students, and now we have grown by adding new programs, adding visibility, and so we are this past fall had about 147 students. So I’m continuing to grow,” said Melissa Smith, Crowder Joplin Director.

The ATTC houses programs ranging from advanced welding and manufacturing to computer network support and surgical tech.

The new campus will host those, also offering extra room to develop new courses for the future.

“We are in the investigation stage right now. It’s called cardio tech or echo tech. It’s a way to look at the heart and any the health of the heart. So we’re looking at that programming. That is an accredited program. So it takes a little bit more time to get it underway,” said Pierson.

The purchase includes the existing building, which has been vacant for about a year, as well as 40 acres of land.

State ARPA funding will cover six million dollars of the seven and a half million dollar price tag.

“We also have funding that is coming through different state grants 650,000 just for renovation,” said Pierson.

Current courses will take up about half of the building space.

The purchase will also give offer more parking space and offer a site in a growing part of town just off I-44.

“We work to serve our communities, one life at a time. And so that is one thing that I’m most excited about invisibility here is going to be exciting because right off of I 44 you will see Crowder College is right here in the Joplin region,” said Smith.

They plan to open the new campus next August.