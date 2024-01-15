JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization honors the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by helping keep others warm.

When it gets dangerously cold outside, living on the streets is no longer an option for people like Billy Venneman, who comes here, to the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center at 110 South Main Street in Joplin.

“I think this place is a Godsend, it’s kept us warm through the winter and if it wasn’t for this place, I don’t think I would have made it,” said Billy Venneman, Hackney Center Guest.

The Minnie Hackney Community Center is a temporary shelter open anytime the temperature will be below 32 degrees for an extended period.

“We had about twenty people and seven pets,” said Nanda Nunnelly, Volunteer, Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

Nanda Nunnelly volunteers for the center and says it’s a place where homeless residents can come when they have nowhere else to go.

“We wanted to provide a place for people who have pets so they could come and bring their pet and not have to make that choice of whether they get warm or they stay with their pet,” said Nunnelly, “There’s nothing better than what we’re doing today, this is what Martin Luther King called upon people to do.”

The center provides shelter, food, and clothing for when it gets warm enough for visitors to return outdoors, all at no charge.

“We just put out an ask to community members for the kennels for animals, we put out an ask for toothpaste, for toothbrushes, for coats, for blankets, for pillows, so it’s all done by our membership, we have a membership that, about fifty people,” said Nunnelly.