JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization is back and giving a helping hand, once again.

“A Brush with Kindness – Hearts and Hammers” and “Joplin Habitat for Humanity” gathered over 140 volunteers this morning to help different families in our area.

Volunteers divided up between 11 houses to help around the house, doing tasks like cleaning gutters, building a swing, and painting.

“Hearts and Hammers” has been helping the community since it was founded in 2003, making this the 20th year in a row for the organization.

“Hearts and Hammers does a good job at connecting people with the want to, the ability to help, and the people that need that help,” said Todd Lynch, Project Manager.

Hearts and Hammers does this every September.

If you are interested in helping out next year, you can visit their website, here.