JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Spiva Center for the Arts’ most anticipated classes of the year was today.

They held two editions of their annual Bloom Workshop.

Attendants could bring a friend and sip a mimosa, all while being taught how to create a gorgeous floral arrangement guided by the Wild Flower’s Justin Thomas.

Guest got to work with flowers such as snapdragons, liatris, roses, and carnations.

“I think creativity is an outlet. You know, we get stuck out in that every day to day stuff, and this is a way to relax enjoy, and be a part of nature and create something beautiful,” said Justin Thomas, Owner, The Wild Flower.

This year marks the 8th time this event has been held at Spiva.