JOPLIN, Mo. — Local first responders gather on the court of the Kaminsky Gym at Joplin High School, tonight (Saturday), to compete in the 6th Annual Guns and Hoses Benefit Basketball Game.

Bright Futures Joplin hosted the event, where the Joplin Police Department faced the Joplin Fire Department — competing for not only that prized trophy — but also, for a good cause.

The first group to benefit from tonight’s highly-anticipated game are students enrolled in Bright Future Joplin’s Snack Pack Program.

It sends nutritious food to food-insecure students during the weekends.

Bright Futures Joplin leaders say they provide around 500 snack packs per weekend — with rising food costs.

“I think it’s so important for the community to be here, to not only support the children here in Joplin that need assistance. One of the basic tenants of Bright Futures Joplin is that the resources that are in the community to provide food, clothing, and extra services for children that need it — those resources already exist and it’s really just a matter of making sure that the businesses, the faith-based community, the social services agencies all work together and make sure that every child in Joplin has what they need to be successful in school, and then to eventually graduate,” Said Peggy Fuller, Board Member of Bright Futures Joplin.

Part of the proceeds from tonight’s event will benefit the Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship at Missouri Southern’s Police Academy.

It was created by Bright Futures Joplin last year to honor and never forget the sacrifices Cooper and Reed made on March 8th, 2022.

The first scholarships from the memorial fund will be given to two Joplin High School students this year, who will be majoring in Criminal Justice at MSSU.

At last year’s game, over $0,000 was raised for that game’s chosen fundraiser.

Organizers say this year, there was already $20,000 raised before the game even started.

“Kids are our future, and to continue on that line, and make Jake and Coop part of that is just — the continued generosity of this community,” said Roxy Cooper, Cpl. Ben Cooper’s Wife.

Roxy also added that this year’s turnout was even bigger than last year’s.