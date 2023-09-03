JOPLIN, Mo. — Labor Day weekend offers plenty of area events, but this one is probably the only one that happens at almost two hundred miles an hour.

Mo-Kan Dragway is hosting its “58th Annual Labor Day Weekend Classic” this weekend.

The two-day event sees teams from all over the country— who come out to compete for the fastest car on the strip.

Race classes ranged from junior dragsters all the way to Funny Cars and featured several national tours like “Funny Car Chaos” and “Dirty South Gassers.”

Event organizers say that while it’s hard work, being able to bring people together to do something they enjoy makes it all worth it.

“It’s a lot of work. It takes a ton of involvement from the community, both on the marketing side and the equipment side of things. But at the end of the day, it’s the community that we welcome out here to do these big events that make it what it is and have kept doing this for 58 years,” said Tyler West, Mo-Kan Dragway, General Manager.

And fun fact – these cars finish the quarter mile in just over three seconds, traveling almost two hundred miles per hour, or one mile every eighteen seconds.