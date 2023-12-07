JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday’s windy conditions kept Joplin area fire crews busy.

Shortly after 1:30 Thursday afternoon (12/7), both Redings Mill and the Joplin Fire Department responded to a 1/2-acre residential controlled burn near the 700 block of Glendale Road in south Joplin.

But, with wind gusts approaching 40 miles-per-hour at times, what was originally a controlled burn didn’t take long to become uncontrolled. The fire quickly spread to the surrounding grass and brush.

A couple mobile homes were threatened by the fire. Luckily, crews were able to fully extinguish the flames within an hour and no structures were damaged.

With the windy conditions, officials say it’s important to follow controlled burning rules set by local fire departments.

“Uncontrolled burning and wildfires go all year around, all across the nation. What we suggest is to call your local fire department. We keep track of the weather, and we look at those moisture contents and recent rainfall, along with humidity and winds and we can give burning recommendations. We can also come out to properties, look at them, inspect them, and let you know what would be some safe ways to do a controlled burn,” said Redings Mill Fire District Battalion Chief, Tyler Hailey.

Fire officials with Redings Mill discourage any outdoor burning through tomorrow afternoon (12/8).