JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Main Street was the center for honoring local Veterans, this morning (Saturday).

It’s the 36th Annual Joplin Veterans Day Parade, and this year, the parade date fell on Veterans Day.

Each year the parade is held by the American Legion Post 13.

Parade floats from many area organizations and groups started the parade route at 15th Street, eventually making their way down to 3rd Street.

Many JROTC groups from area schools, along with the local Civil Air Patrol squadron were involved, showing support from the younger generations.

“It’s our way of honoring veterans. It’s a way of showing with the community that our veterans — like the American Legion, you know, our motto is veterans that want to continue to serve both our country and our community and this is one way to do it,” said Bob Harrington, American Legion Post 13 Commander.

There were over 50 parade entries, this year.