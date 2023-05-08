JOPLIN, Mo. — Could a record be broken, today, at “Twin Hills Golf and Country Club” in Joplin?

Not necessarily a scoring record – rather one involving money. All a part of today’s (Monday) 31st annual “Tournament of Miracles” golf scramble.

This event raised a record $65,000 a year ago. Two flights, again, this year with close to 50 teams. All hoping to also help the mission of Children’s Miracle Network at Freeman Health System, which is to provide medical assistance to kids in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

“I feel that this golf tournament allows a lot of our business partners in the community a chance to give back. Let them come out and have a day of fun out of the office, mingle with their peers while giving back to a great cause,” said Laura Gullett, CMN Hospitals.

“Children’s Miracle Network is very, very important to me because they got me this dog who’s saved my life many times before. I’ve almost gone into a coma. I’ve almost died for the lack of a better term. They’ve funded so many kids who need service animals for so many different reasons, and they can be so expensive, and sometimes the people who need them the most can’t afford them the most,” said Layla Harrell, Received Service Dog from CMN.

“The big thing about Children’s Miracle Network is, is that it serves not just the Joplin area right here immediately, but it goes all the way up to Fort Scott, as far west as Parsons, Kansas, and Miami and Grove and Monett and Neosho and Lamar and Carthage. We’re helping kids in all those areas get the access to healthcare that they need,” said Wes Braman, CMN Tourney.

All proceeds from this golf tournament go directly to that need.