JOPLIN, Mo. — Things got a little cheesy at the “Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri” in Joplin.

The club held its second annual “S’mac Down Mac and Cheese Contest”.

Participants enjoyed games, live music, and of course plenty of homemade mac and cheese.

The contest was split into two categories — amateur and professional — with “Boys & Girls Club” members putting their taste buds to the test as judges.

The event is a major fundraiser for the club, raising $10,000 for children’s services last year alone.

This year, the goal is to double that amount.

“I am thrilled to have this event. I’m glad it’s been a great success, I’m glad we sold a lot of tickets and I’m glad our vendors increased this year too so that’s exciting. Without our community, we couldn’t do it. So we are a nonprofit and we support our kids and our community, and these are our partners every day, and without our community, we couldn’t do it,” said Rhonda Gorham, Boys, and Girls Club Southwest Missouri.

“Kraft Insurance” sponsored this year’s event.

“So the Boys & Girls Club is an integral part in providing childcare and those services for our community, and we think that’s a very important aspect that’s needed in Joplin. So we try to support in every opportunity we can, including the mac and cheese event. This is our second year doing it, last year was the first time they did it, and naturally, with the name of Kraft Insurance, we have to be the presenting sponsor,” said Chase Kraft, Kraft Insurance Services.