JOPLIN, Mo. — Some fathers and their daughters put on their dancing shoes for some fun in Joplin, today.

The “Joplin History and Mineral Museum” was home to the 23rd Annual “Daddy-Daughter Date Night” event.

It’s hosted by the “Joplin Parks and Recreation Department”, for children ages 3-12.

They held dances at three different times over the last two days.

One was held last night — another this afternoon — and a third this evening.

This year’s event featured a fiesta theme, with music from a live dj — along with tacos, among other refreshments.

“I feel like it’s super important for daughters and dads to have that little date night — where they can just get away and spend some quality time together,” said Ashley Clements, Coordinator, Joplin Parks & Recreation Dept.

A fiesta-themed mother-son dance will be held in September. Pre-registration will be required.

To learn more about the event, visit the Joplin Parks and Recreation Facebook page, here.

Additionally, visit Joplin’s Parks & Rec website, here.