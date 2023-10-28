JOPLIN, Mo. — Scuba divers took a dip this morning for a worthy cause.

“Calypso Scuba” held their 22nd Annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Nine divers were given two and a half hours to dive down, design, and cut their jack-o’-lantern.

The pumpkins were then judged by KSN 16’s/KODE Action’s 12 Josh Oldham.

All money raised from today’s competition goes to benefit “Charlie 22 Outdoors.”

“We are always so happy to help Charlie 22. Looking forward to having a great day. It’s a kind of cold and grey and damp day today, so it’s a perfect day to try and find something to do indoors,” said Valerie Earl, Calypso Manager.

Prizes were awarded to all the contestants.

The prizes consisted of a wrist diving computer, scuba equipment, and gift cards.