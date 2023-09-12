JOPLIN, Mo. — He was one of two Joplin police officers killed in the line of duty in March of last year.
He’s now the first of three fallen JPD officers to have a bridge named in his honor.
Late this afternoon (Tuesday) – a ceremony was held to officially dedicate the 20th Street Bridge in honor of Officer Jake Reed.
A huge crowd was on hand on the west side of the bridge.
Similar ceremonies honoring Corporal Ben Cooper – and Officer Tim Nielson, who was killed in 2004 – will take place before the end of the year.
As we showed you last week, the 20th Street Bridge is the same one Reed made sure a girl didn’t jump off of in 2019.
What would Officer Reed think about this?
“It would be unreal to him, he would probably be like why do I have this, but at the same time, I think he would be shocked and also again that he did save someone on this bridge is just so powerful and I think that he’s got a connection to that I think that’s something he never forgot his entire life and again he never boasted about saving people, he never asked for a thank you or anything from anyone ever his entire life, he just got it done and made sure that everyone was okay,” said Sam Reed, Jake Reed’s Brother.
Also today — the Reed family — including Jake’s wife, Bayley – was presented with the Police Department’s “Medal of Honor.”