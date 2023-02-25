JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids benefited from some bowling action, today.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton County” held their 20th Annual “Bowl for Kids Sake” event at the “Carl Richards 4th Street Bowling Alley”

The event was sponsored by “Community Bank and Trust”.

Attendees had a chance to not only bowl but also win prizes — and even bid on a Chiefs autographed football signed by Super Bowl Champion L’Jarius Snead.

Executive director Mike Brown is appreciative of the support they receive from the community.

“The partnership between community members and Big Brothers Big Sisters is huge. There’s no way we’d be able to do what we do. A lot of our Big Brothers Big Sisters actually come from these partners. And then the fact that they come out and they dedicate their time, spend their time out here today, help to raise the necessary funds, just that they see the value of what we’re doing. And that in itself is appreciative of me that they see what we’re doing and they appreciate what we’re doing,” said Mike Brown, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties.

The money raised will go towards funding their one-to-one mentoring program.