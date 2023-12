JOPLIN, Mo. — Police officers and smiles filled Joplin’s 15th Street Walmart this morning.

That’s because Joplin PD’s 2023 Shop with a Cop kicked off.

Joplin Police staff and officers joined forces with Seneca PD to take nearly 200 kids shopping for Christmas.

While families waited in line, they were treated to drinks and donuts.

Toys, clothes, and a bicycle were some of the things the kiddos picked out—all with smiles on their faces.