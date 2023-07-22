JOPLIN, Mo. — Some annual water activities brought plenty of color to “Shoal Creek,” today (Saturday) in Joplin.

The “2023 Shoal Creek Water Festival” was in full swing at “Wildcat Glades” all day.

Vendors lined the walkways to educate kids in engaging ways while food trucks offered local food.

Of course — those beloved cardboard and shoebox boats and the rubber ducks raced in colors down the creek.

Prize money, trophies, and bragging rights were awarded to the champions.

For a cool down – “Shoal Creek” became the lazy river.

Every year — this event is held to bring awareness to the importance of fresh water.

“We’re celebrating clean water and trying to get people to understand that there are ways to keep your water clean and the importance of keeping clean water,” said Robin Standridge, Wildcat Glades Executive Director Nature Group.

One fun award handed out today was the “Titanic Award.”

This award doesn’t just go to the cardboard boat that sinks the fastest — but goes to the boat that sinks with the most style.