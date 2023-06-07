JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s history is helping many other communities across the state.

“It’s so great to get to Joplin specifically but also different parts of the state to see what people are working on, to see such unique, beautiful history,” said Marie Taylor, True North Restoration.

Projects like the overhaul of the Olivia Apartments.

Something John Rodgers of St. Joseph was already learning about before coming to town.

“I mean, every building kind of has its own challenges. The Olivia obviously had a fire. So that’s a major. And then the biggest hurdle that that type of project has is you need to be a certain level of crazy to do what we do every day,” said John Rodgers, MO Preservation Council.

Rodgers is one of more than 120 people from around the state in Joplin for the 2023 Missouri Preservation Conference.

“A lot of times when you’re working in preservation, whether it’s behind the desk or working for certified local government, or if you’re a contractor, it’s easy to think that you’re on an island and you’re the only one fighting the struggles. And it’s, it’s fun to come to these events and realize that whether it’s a city of 5,000 people or 50,000 people or 500,000, we’re all doing the same thing and fighting the same battles,” said John Rodgers, MO Preservation Council.

Meeting in one place means a chance to learn about everything from historic tax credits to rehabbing a building foundation that’s more than 100 years old.

“It’s nice that all these folks that come in, they bring ideas back to us, and they get ideas from us. They bring all these great ideas from what they do in their towns, and we share what we’ve done here — our success stories,” said Paula Callihan, Joplin resident.

The conference will run through Friday at the Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Joplin.