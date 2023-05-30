JOPLIN, Mo. — A lawsuit over a Joplin shooting case is going to the state Supreme Court.

The Missouri justices will review the decision to award one and a half million dollars to Steven Harner for the 2015 incident.

It happened in the Mercy Hospital Joplin parking lot when a female suspect broke into Harner’s car and took his gun. When he approached the vehicle, Kaylea Liska shot him.

She pleaded guilty in the case, and Harner sued Mercy, saying they were aware of security issues in the parking area and didn’t take timely action to address them.

A Newton County jury found Mercy Hospital Joplin 75 percent responsible, leading to an award of one-point-five million dollars for Harner. That judgment is now under appeal.