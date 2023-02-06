JOPLIN, Mo. — Some cross-state help again from Pittsburg to Joplin, a yearly activity for St. Mary’s 1st-grade teacher Emily Lone.

Her students donate a bevy of items to the “Ronald McDonald House.”

It’s to commemorate “Catholic Schools Week”, which was actually last week. The theme is faith, excellence, and service.

The kids showed their service by creating artwork to display inside the house, along with the boxes of donated items they collected.

Lone began bringing her students to serve at the house almost 15 years ago.

She got the idea after staying at the “Ronald McDonald House” in Kansas City and wanted to give back.

“Seeing what Ronald Mcdonald House gives while we were up at the hospital, I wanted my students to see this important part of our community and I was so excited that they are letting us bring our first graders here to visit to get to experience a place in our community that gives back to so many people,” said Emily Lone, First-grade Elementary Teacher.

Not only did the students provide donated items, but they also got a tour of the house.