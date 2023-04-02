JOPLIN, Mo. — Women from all over the state gathered to compete in the 17th Annual Women’s Bowling Tournament State Championship.

For 17 consecutive years, the tournament has seen a rise in teams participating.

In 2022, 263 teams competed, and this year, nearly 300 teams are competing —That’s over 1,100 women participating this year for cash prizes.

“I think people are just ready to get out and do stuff. So this is a fun thing that they can do, women from all over the state come here,” said Karla Kliethermes, Tournament Director.

It’s something these women say is a great way to have fun, as they all enjoy spending time together doing something they all love.

“We just love to bowl, just in general. It’s a great time to get together with your girlfriends and get out of town. And my family has owned and operated a bowling alley in O’Fallon, Missouri since 1959. So to bowl in other houses with different people, it’s just a fun experience,” said Lauren Chadbourne, Member, “Whootrain Express”.

“When you meet new people it’s exciting. Even if you bowl bad, it’s exciting and it’s exciting to see bowlers of all ages bowling, which is very good because we want to grow the sport,” said Rhonda Brown, Member, “Diamond Dolls”.

Not only does the tournament impact Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl, but also impacts the city of Joplin, bringing outside commerce into the city.

“When the women come down here, they obviously rent a room, eat, buy stuff. But I mean we’re bringing over 1100 women to the city of Joplin and the surrounding areas. So women come to spend money,” said Kliethermes.

Kliethermes says word of mouth has helped this tournament continue to grow.

“The women go home and tell everybody what a good time they had and it’s like ‘oh I want to go next year with you’. ‘Can I go next year with you’? So I’m actually seeing an uptick in reservations even for next year. So it’s the word of mouth,” said Kliethermes.