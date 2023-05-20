JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people laced up their shoes for an early start to their Saturday morning in Joplin, today (Saturday).

This year marks the 12th annual “Freeman Joplin Memorial Run”.

Participants of all ages gathered in “Cunningham Park” at sunrise – for a 6:45 a.m. start time.

Around 1,500 people registered for this year’s event – ranging from locals to people that traveled from as far away as New York and Maine.

Various races were offered – including a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a 3-mile walk for those wanting to just take it easy.

Everyone started in “Cunningham Park” – and went through various parts of the city — including downtown Joplin.

Each year – this event is one of many ways for the community to honor all 161 lives that were lost in the May 22nd, 2011 Joplin tornado.

“We’re here to celebrate their lives in memory, and we’re here to celebrate the Joplin community, that’s 150 years old this year. So, it’s a dual purpose to celebrate those lives, celebrate Joplin and its rebuilding — and we have a lot of fantastic runners that come every year for this,” said Bob Brown, Joplin Memorial Committee Member & Race Emcee.

“My heart is racing. I’m so excited, I’m so grateful for this event and all the work that goes into it and the training that you have to do to get ready for it, and it all comes together today. I’m walking through these banners, right now, to remember,” said Becky Mitchell, Race Participant/Joplin Resident.

Those banners she mentioned – 161 of them – all placed throughout Cunningham Park.

Each one has the name of a person that passed away during the 2011 Joplin tornado.