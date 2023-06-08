JOPLIN, Mo. — Sparklight and the Cable One family recently awarded $125,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in need across its footprint through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund.

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the company, concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.

Twenty-four nonprofit organizations received grants during Cable One’s most recent award period, including Thrive Longview in Longview, Texas. Thrive Longview plans to use grant funds to address food insecurity for students who attend the non-profit’s after school program.

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for fall 2023 grants will open between October 1-31, 2023.