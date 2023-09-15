JOPLIN, Mo. — Staff of the Joplin School District have decided to give back to students from their own paychecks.

Bright Futures Joplin launched a new program this school year, a “payroll deduction program.” One hundred twelve faculty members decided to enroll in it last month.

The funds will come out of the employee’s paycheck and into a fund to support Joplin students through Bright Futures, with whatever they may need. All together, Bright Futures Joplin estimates over $15,000 will accrue in the 2023-2024 school year.

“It means everything to me because the school staff, they’re the ones that see first-hand what our students need. They’re often the first ones to see if a child if their shoes don’t fit, if they’re wearing the same clothes every day, if they’re hungry, if they need glasses. It’s the staff that are in the schools that see that firsthand and they’re the ones that let us know how we can help them,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Executive Director.

Stone tells us Bright Futures Joplin spent $15,000 in August to get students started in the new school year, and to have the money replaced with this new program helps immensely.