(Image courtesy: iStock/Getty)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Nearly $1 million in grants will help local communities look for new options to improve their transportation networks.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is giving $976,000 to two areas, including $400,000 for the City of Joplin.

The announcement says the goal is to help “underserved communities and identify ways to advance safe and equitable access to critical services.”

Another $576,000 will go to the Cherokee Nation of Northeast Oklahoma — targeting long term transportation planning, including the future of electric vehicle infrastructure.