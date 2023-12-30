JOPLIN, Mo. — 2023 has been a busy year for Joplin – a year where it celebrated its sesquicentennial.

This year’s headlines were much different than what happened – say 100 years ago – the city’s golden jubilee.

It’s Joplin, specifically 5th and Byers. What’s now a landmark was brand new.

“Amazing building came on the landscape of the Scottish Rite cathedral was finally finished. Took many many years — World War One interrupted that, in 1923, they sell celebrate this, this grand building. And so, we’re still with it today and celebrating the Scottish Rite,” said Brad Belk, MSSU Comm. Historian.

1923 was a deadly year for first responders with the first on-the-job death for the City Fire Department, losing firefighter Lee Sherwood.

“The first firemen on duty to perish. He died at St. John’s Hospital — he was putting out a fire at the First Presbyterian Church,” said Belk.

City Hall would hire its first-ever female department head — City Clerk Maude Fones…who earned 18 hundred dollars a year and removed all the spittoons from her office.

And city leaders also took aim at some scandalous behavior with a new law.

“The outlawing of cheek-to-cheek dancing. They created an ordinance that said that we no longer tolerate that. And in fact, they were very serious about that it was a 300-dollar fine. That’s the maximum one could get if they were caught doing cheek-to-cheek dancing, and they really kind of wanted to control the behavior on the dance floors,” said Belk.

1923 marked 50 years as a city for Joplin – which they celebrated with a Main Street Mardi Gras fiesta – with 75-thousand people in attendance.