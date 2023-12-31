JOPLIN, Mo. — Electricity is likely something you take for granted.

But 100 years ago in Joplin, it wasn’t commonplace, leading to a massive effort for the first-ever electric lighting downtown.

Nearly 200 businesses banded together for the new lighting from First to Tenth on Main Street.

The goal was 74 light poles with “400 candle power globes” – an effort that would cost nine thousand, four hundred dollars.

It transformed the look downtown after dark.

“189 contributors to this. So that’s an amazing thing. We look down Main Street today and we take for granted the lights and courses now with Christmas, etc. But that wasn’t always the case,” said Brad Belk, MSSU Comm. Historian.

We’ll continue our look back in time in Joplin tomorrow – with some of the headlines from 1924.