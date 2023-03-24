JOPLIN, Mo. — The Redings Mill Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

Around 5:30 Friday morning, crews received a call about a fire at 6339 Hunter Lane in Joplin.

It took firefighters from Joplin, Neosho, Duenweg and Redings Mill three hours to clear the scene. Investigators tell us two people were inside the home and were able to make it out safely.

But, sadly, they lost 10 dogs in the fire — 8 of which were puppies. The house suffered moderate smoke and heat damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.