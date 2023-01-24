KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.

Inflation has hit Americans hard, so a vacation to get rid of the winter blues isn’t always feasible, however, a staycation might be in the cards. The average cost of a hotel room is hundreds of dollars a night, according to Travel Pulse, so we found the perfect Airbnbs around southwest Missouri for your needs that are comparable to the average hotel room, with a lot more amenities.

These Airbnb homes are perfect for your next staycation. They’re not too far from a decent restaurant, coffee shop, or shopping mall. Whether you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway, a change of scenery, or simply want to be alone to read that book you’ve been putting off–these are just for you.

This gem is aesthetic in the best ways. Located in Joplin, it’s just a short drive from Downtown and the major shopping centers.

The bungalow is outfitted with two beds, one bathroom with a tub/shower duo, full kitchen, a washer and dryer, and a private backyard with a grill. Don’t worry about the WIFI–it’s included.

The hosts, Abby and Lane, have “Superhost” status with Airbnb–meaning they’re highly rated, experienced, reliable, and provide outstanding hospitality.

This eclectic house is a whole vibe and you can bring your pets. The art featured inside this home was created by local artists and is available for purchase.



This space is located in a quiet neighborhood so it’s perfect for finding your creative flow. Should there be anything else you need it’s equipped with a full bath, a full kitchen, and a washer and dryer.

The host, Charity, has Superhost status with Airbnb, so you know you’re in good hands.

This cottage is artsy, modern, and homey. It has enough space if you’re looking for a cozy home-away-from-home that’ll sleep the whole family.

The cottage is conveniently located to food and entertainment access. If you’re looking for a night in, it has all the amenities your family needs–including WIFI.

The host, Lauren, has Superhost status with Airbnb.

The Boho Blu Cottage is aesthetic and relaxing. Each living space is bright, unique, and comforting.

Between the designated workspace, full kitchen, and living room, you can make great use of your time away. It has everything you may need including a washer and dryer. You can find more pictures of this gorgeous space and see why they call it The Blu Cottage here.

The deluxe studio is where comfort meets function style. You’ll feel right at home in this cozy tiny home. You’ll find modern and trendy details in everything during your stay.

The reviews boast cleanliness, comfort, and great communication with Superhosts Len and Suzette.

If you’ve never stayed in a tiny home before, this will be a great first experience. The home is equipped for your staycation and is conveniently located three miles from Downtown Joplin and area restaurants.

The Hideaway has been described as a “diamond in the rough” with 5-star reviews across the board. This country space is located right off of the iconic Route 66, between Joplin, Webb City, and Carthage–opening up more opportunities for activities on your staycation.

If you’re not looking for thrills in town, there’s a hot tub to enjoy the peaceful and quiet country setting. Pets are allowed and the amenities are everything you’d find at home.

This Airbnb is unique in the fact that it’s the only one in the area that has a year-round heated pool and lakefront view. It’s not in Joplin, but the views and amenities are worth the drive to town.

This is a great option for those looking to leave town and experience beautiful views of the lake or participate in outdoor activities like fishing, frisbee golf, or nature walks.

If you want to go all in to rent not only this featured detached guest house but the main house, you can find its listing here.

This studio guesthouse has all the cabin vibes with modern amenities and is located right by Shoal Creek, close to the Grand Falls. The host, Angela, boasts of the quiet neighborhood, the area wildlife, and access to town.



This space is perfect for those who may want to cozy up in the cabin with their significant other or spend some time alone in nature.

Enjoy a quiet stay at the 110-year-old farmhouse on a cattle ranch off Route 66 in Carthage. Bring the kids for a less quiet stay and enjoy the Activity Barn full of outdoor gear and toys. You might see a few wandering goats or a couple of farm dogs to play with while walking the grounds.

Airbnb says Superhosts Theresa and Harlan’s farmhouse stays booked, so you might need to plan your stay well in advance.

You’re sure to have a good time. Hundreds of reviews dote on their joyful experiences at the farm.

Just 12 miles west of Joplin in Kansas is this nostalgic 2-bedroom rental. Thoughtfully decorated, this charming eclectic flat nods to decades past with black and white checkered floors, retro-colored themes, and tasteful furnishings that will remind you of days gone.

According to this article by USA Today, it’s been listed in the top three places to stay on Route 66.

Spring River and Shoal Creek meet in Riverton so you’ll have the best of both worlds, whether you want to fish and experience small-town USA along the historic Route 66 or drive to the metro for fine dining and different entertainment.